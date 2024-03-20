Ogun Blind Persons Lament Govt’s Neglect

The Blind Human Rights Association of Nigeria (BHAN) has raised concerns over the plight of the Persons Living With Disabilities (PLWD) in Ogun State, lamenting that they have been neglected by the government.

The President of BHAN in Ogun State, Ayodeji Kamorudeen, in a letter to Governor Dapo Abiodun also lamented the lack of job opportunities and support for persons living with disabilities.

Kamorudeen ik the letter made available to our correspondent in Abeokuta on Wednesday stressed the urgent need for the implementation of a new bill aimed at providing legal protection and support for individuals with disabilities.

He said “We are begging the state government to give assent to the bill on disable.

“We are graduates, but there are no job opportunities. Some of us have undergone vocational training, yet there’s no empowerment or access to free education for social security services.”

The President recounted two previous meetings with Abiodun, highlighting the association’s efforts to advocate for their rights.

He said, “We urge the government to acknowledge our plight because this suffering is unbearable.”

Recalling that former president Muhammadu Buhari signed the Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities (Prohibition) Act, 2018, and described it as a milestone in disability rights advocacy.

He added that the law aims to establish a National Commission for Persons with Disabilities to ensure access to housing, education, and healthcare, among other provisions.