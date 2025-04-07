Ogun Begins Upgrading/ Intercadre Examinations For Workers

Share

The Ogun State Civil Service Commission has commenced the 2023/2024 upgrading inter cadre transfer examinations for deserving workers on the payroll of the state government.

Addressing participants before the commencement of the exercise held at the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, the Commission’s Chairman, Engr. Tokunbo Odebunmi, revealed that it was part of measures to improve service delivery.

Odebunmi, in a statement made available by Mrs. Funmilayo Onafowope, Information and Public Relations Officer, CSC, commended them for making effort to improve their knowledge, adding that the examination would among other things assist the Commission to ascertain the authenticity of the certificates they claimed to have obtained.

Odebunmi who also commended the State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun for approving the exercise assured that the Commission remains committed to the principles of fairness and equity and would not entertain any form of bias.

“You are all expected to put in your best without panic, you don’t need to know anybody before you can pass the examination, once you do well you are definitely guaranteed of your fair result,” Odebunmi assured.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

