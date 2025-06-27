Ogun Begins Retail CNG Refilling Stations

As part of its efforts to ensure affordable and safe transportation of goods and services, Ogun State Government has recorded another significant progress towards improving access to Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), through the Presidential Initiative on Compressed Natural Gas (PiCNG), the state has intensified its drive to make CNG widely available to the public.

Commissioner for Transportation, Engr. Olugbenga Dairo, said this in a statement in his office at Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, said one of the key milestones in this initiative was the commencement of operations at the NNPC CNG Station located in Kuto, Abeokuta.

He disclosed that the station had now been approved for retail CNG refilling, a development that had brought considerable relief to commercial vehicle owners in the area, saying, prior to this, many were compelled to travel long distances to Mowe-Ibafo due to the absence of retail CNG refilling infrastructure in the State capital.

Dairo said Kuto station, which began operations two months ago, was specifically designed to serve retail customers, particularly those whose vehicles have been converted under the PiCNG programme.

This, he said aligns with the government’s broader objective of supporting the transition to cleaner energy sources in the transportation sector.