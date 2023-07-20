Ogun Begins Conversion Of Mass Transit Buses To CNG

A team of technical engineers from India has arrived in Ogun State to begin the process of converting vehicles from fuel to Compressed Natural Gas (CNG). The move signals the commencement of the E-Mobility and Gas Mobility Programme of the state government, which involves the conversion of mass transit buses from fuel to gas and tricycles and motorcycles to electric.

The four-man technical team will work on the pilot project, initiate the first phase of the Gas Mobility Programme and further prepare a process map to scale up and do a phase-wise implementation on all the commercial buses in the state.

Recall that the Prince Dapo Abiodun-led administration had in March this year, in partnership with Nigerian Transport Solutions Limited (NGTSL), took delivery of the CNG conversion kits for the pilot phase of the state’s mass transit buses to be fueled by the CNG.

The CNG project demonstrates the commitment of the administration to a cleaner economy and ensures cheaper means of transportation in the state, especially with the removal of subsidy on fuel by the Federal Government in May. Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mr Tokunbo Talabi, in a statement yesterday, said the Indian engineers are in the process of starting the conversion process.