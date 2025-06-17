Ogun Begins Akute-Lambeagbado Road Repairs

Share

The Ogun State Government has begun rehabilitation of the Akute-Lambe-Agbado Road in Ifo Local Government Area, as Craneburg Construction mobilises to the project site.

Mr Kayode Akinmade, the Special Adviser on Information and Strategy to Governor Dapo Abiodun, confirmed this in a statement issued yesterday in Abeokuta.

Akinmade said relief is underway for motorists using the Akute-Lambe-Agbado Road, long troubled by poor conditions. He added that residents in the area will soon enjoy smooth roads, like millions of others across Ogun State under the Abiodun administration.

According to him, the project forms part of ongoing efforts to improve infrastructure and make life easier for residents.

“Craneburg has begun mobilising heavy-duty equipment to the site. Earthworks are already underway in multiple sections, with full construction set to begin shortly,” he said.

Akinmade noted that the strategic project spans key locations and will benefit several communities within Ifo Local Government Area.

