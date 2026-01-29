Ogun Begins 50th Anniversary Celebration With Weekly Road Commissioning

The Ogun State Government has commenced activities marking the 50th anniversary of the creation of the state with the weekly commissioning of major road projects across different parts of the state.

The Golden Jubilee celebration began last week with the commissioning of the Wole Soyinka Train Terminal and the Sagamu–Ayepe Road in Sagamu Local Government Area. This was followed by the commissioning of Afon Palace Road in Imeko/Afon Local Government Area.

As part of the ongoing activities, Governor Dapo Abiodun will on Friday, January 30, 2026, commission the Abeokuta–Obalende Road and the Osinubi New Town Road in Ijebu-Ode Local Government Area.

According to the state government, the road commissioning exercise is designed to showcase key infrastructure projects delivered across the three senatorial districts as part of the 50th anniversary celebration.

Other programmes lined up to commemorate the milestone include an inter-faith thanksgiving service scheduled for Monday, February 2, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. at the Arcade Ground, Office of the Governor, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

A state banquet will hold on Tuesday, February 3, 2026, by 4:00 p.m., also at the Arcade Ground, Oke-Mosan.

Cultural displays and a carnival float are expected to take centre stage on Thursday, February 5, 2026, beginning at 9:00 a.m., with the procession moving from Isale-Igbein to Lalubu Road in Abeokuta.

The government added that another round of road commissioning exercises would commence the following week as part of the continuing Golden Jubilee activities.