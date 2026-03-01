Ogun Awards N6.1bn Contract For Court Of Appeal Complex

The Ogun State Government has approved the award of a contract for the construction of a complex to house the Abeokuta Division of the Court of Appeal.

The approval was granted at the State Executive Council meeting held today.

The contract, valued at ₦6,118,098,154.70, provides for the development of the court complex on a 2.6-hectare parcel of land adjoining the existing State Judiciary Complex in Olipakala Village via Kobape area of Abeokuta, within the Judiciary Cluster along the Abeokuta–Sagamu Expressway.

This milestone represents a significant step in the State Government’s sustained efforts to deepen access to justice and bring appellate adjudication closer to the people of Ogun State.

A review by the Ministry of Justice showed that a clear majority of appeals currently heard by the Ibadan Division of the Court of Appeal emanate from Ogun State.

The absence of a division within the state has, over the years, increased the financial burden on litigants and legal practitioners and, in some instances, contributed to delays in the resolution of appeals.

The State Government has consistently demonstrated readiness for the take-off of the Abeokuta Division. In preparation, six duplexes were constructed on 4,359 square metres of land in Ibara Housing GRA to serve as official residences for justices of the division.

In addition, twenty bungalows at the Prince Court Estate, Kobape, have been set aside for support staff. In 2025, the State received approval from the President of the Court of Appeal for the Abeokuta Division to commence operations.

This followed the special sitting of the court in Abeokuta in May 2024, during which about ten panels sat in the state and disposed of over 150 appeals within three days.