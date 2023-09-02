Ogun Augments LG Fund With N33.25bn In Four Years

The Ogun State Government has said, it does not interfere with how Local government funds are managed in the State.

The government insisted that it did not tamper with the statutory Federal allocation of Local government, but instead augmented LG funds with N33.25 billion in the last four years to enable them to meet their obligations.

Oladapo Okubadejo, the Chief Economic Adviser to Governor Dapo Abiodun, disclosed this to journalists while dispelling the allegation of the suspended Chairman of Ijebu East local government area, Wale Adedayo that the Governor has been diverting LG funds.

Adedayo had accused Governor Abiodun of withholding the statutory Federal Allocation due to the State’s Local Governments in the last two years.

Adedayo made the allegations in a letter addressed to former Governor Olusegun Osoba, seeking his intervention on the issue.

But, Okunbadejo while dispelling the allegation insisted that LG’s monthly allocation from the Federation Account was not even enough to pay salaries of primary school teachers local government staff, pensions, gratuities and other Frontline charges, adding that the State has been supporting local councils with additional funds to make up for the shortfalls.

Okunbadejo who was flanked by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Tokunbo Talabi and the Deputy Chief of Staff to the Governor, Toyin Taiwo, said the Abiodun-led administration has been carrying the burdens of Local governments contrary to insinuations that the government has been shortchanging them.

He disclosed that, the State does not manage the account of Local government councils nor does not it involved in how LG funds are being spent.

Okunbadejo said the Joint Account Allocation Committee (JAAC) is independently managed by the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

His words: “The Joint Account Allocation Committee (JAAC) account is a completely separate account from the State government accounting process. It is managed and administrated by a completely different set of staff that are involved in local government administration, that is the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

“The account and the signatories are separate from the State government accounts which automatically means that it is already independently managed.

“The Accountant General and the Director of Treasury are not signatories to the JAAC account, they are managed under the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

“This JAAC allocation that comes every month is in many instances not even sufficient to cover these first line charges”.