Ogun Athletics Chair, Diaspora Icons Back 2025 Isonyin Marathon

As the countdown begins for the 2025 MASA Isonyin Marathon, enthusiasm is sweeping across Ogun State with powerful endorsements from athletics authorities, community leaders, and prominent diaspora figures.

Scheduled for August 23, 2025, the second edition of the fast-growing road race is expected to draw over 2,500 athletes vying for ₦10 million in prize money.

The marathon, backed by the MASA Foundation, has evolved into one of Ogun’s most anticipated sporting events, promoting health, tourism, youth empowerment, and grassroots sports development.

Chairman of the Ogun State Athletics Association, Chief Gbenga Abijo, lauded the Isonyin Marathon as a transformative initiative aligned with the state’s renewed focus on athletics.

“We are seeing progress in track events, but it’s also important to encourage long-distance running,” he said.

“Events like this help athletes gain exposure and stay motivated. But we must also invest in training, nutrition, and strategic planning to help our runners compete nationally.”

Chief Abijo stressed the need for early preparation and infrastructure to help local talents challenge elite runners, especially from Northern states renowned for distance events.

One of the marathon’s leading supporters is Asiwaju Tony Tunde Sokan, a UK-based wealth management expert and ex-President of the Nigeria UK Golfing Association (NUGA). A proud Isonyin native, he has pledged to sponsor the first male prize for the next five years.

“This race has the potential to earn global recognition and inspire the next generation of champions from Isonyin and beyond,” he said.

Also supporting the 2025 edition is Chief Mrs. Ibilola Solaja, a notable businesswoman and APC chieftain, who has committed ₦1.5 million for the winner of the women’s category.

Providing official government backing is Hon. Joseph Foluso Badejo, Chairman of Ijebu North-East Local Government Area, who will serve as Chief Host of the marathon. The event also enjoys royal blessings from the Saderiren of Isonyin, HRH Àlaiyeluwa Oba Abdulrasheed Omotayo Cossy Salami.

Convener and MASA Foundation President, Dr. Muideen Adegboyega Salami (MASA), expressed gratitude to supporters and appealed for broader participation from corporate sponsors and philanthropists.

“The Isonyin Marathon is more than a race; it’s a symbol of unity, resilience, and possibility. Our people deserve events like this to energize the economy and spotlight local talent,” he said.

Also working behind the scenes is Prince Gbenga Odueyungbo, a UK-based Isonyin native whose strategic contributions have been critical to the race’s planning and logistics.

Chief Abijo added a final note of encouragement, advocating for colourful running gear and higher production standards as the event aims to gain national and international attention.

“By the third or fourth edition, we can turn this into a flagship marathon that truly represents Ogun State on the global stage,” he noted.