Ogun Athletics Boss Backs Isonyin Marathon

As the 2025 MASA Isonyin Marathon draws near, excitement is building across Ogun State, with strong endorsements from top athletics officials and respected community leaders lending greater credibility to the fast-rising long-distance race.

The event, scheduled for August 23, 2025, will mark the second edition of the marathon and is expected to host over 2,500 runners competing for nearly N10 million in prize money.

It has become one of the most anticipated sporting events in the region, thanks to growing grassroots support and a vision to promote health, tourism, and talent discovery.

The Chairman of the Ogun State Athletics Association, Chief Gbenga Abijo, described the Isonyin Marathon as a timely initiative that aligns with the state’s renewed focus on sports development.

“We are seeing progress in track events, but it’s also important to encourage long-distance running,” Chief Abijo said. “Events like the Isonyin Marathon provide opportunities for our athletes to grow, gain exposure, and stay motivated throughout the year.”

He urged for better preparation of local athletes in future editions to improve their competitiveness. “Marathon is not something you enter casually.

It takes training, nutrition, camping, and planning. If we want to match runners from other states—especially from the North—we must invest in our athletes early.”