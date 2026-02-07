Ogun At 50: Oba Isese Commends Dapo Abiodun Over Achievements

The Oba Isese Worldwide, Oba Ifarotimi Adifagbola Balogun, has commended the governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, for his laudable achievements since assuming office.

The monarch gave the commendation recently at the national prayer organised to mark the 50th anniversary of Ogun State and Nigeria at Ori Omi, Totoro, Abeokuta, the state capital.

Oba Ifarotimi said that the commendation was imperative in view of the governor’s infrastructural strides across the state, including the construction of road networks, provision of potable water and the development of a cargo airport, among others.

He also noted that under Governor Abiodun’s administration, working in collaboration with the Ogun State House of Assembly, approval was granted for traditional worshippers to celebrate Isese Day annually on August 20, with a public holiday just as adherents of Islam and Christianity celebrate their religious festivals.

The monarch therefore called on traditionalists in the state to continue to support the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, commending the President’s vision for national development.

The event attracted eminent personalities, including the Ogun State Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Hon. Sesan Fagbayi; the Alake and Paramount Ruler of Egbaland, Oba Michael Aremu Adedotun Gbadebo III; and the Osile of Oke Ona, Oba Adedapo Tejuoso.

Others in attendance were the Olowu of Owu Kingdom, Oba Zakariyau Matemilola (Otileta VII), and the Alawo Erin of Egbaland, High Chief Nurudeen Olaleye, among others.