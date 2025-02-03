Share

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State on Monday congratulated the people of the State as they celebrated the 49th anniversary of the state’s creation on February 3, 1976.

In a statement issued by his spokesperson, Governor Abiodun paid tribute to the founding fathers and past heroes whose vision and sacrifices laid the foundation for the Gateway State.

He highlighted Ogun’s remarkable transformation into a hub of industrial, educational, and infrastructural excellence, with significant progress in the economy, healthcare, agriculture, and road infrastructure.

READ ALSO:

The governor reaffirmed his administration’s dedication to sustainable development, youth empowerment, and infrastructural expansion to ensure a prosperous future for Ogun State.

“As we look forward, our commitment to building a greater and more prosperous Ogun State remains unwavering,” he stated.

This milestone anniversary is a moment of reflection on the state’s achievements and a celebration of the resilience and unity of its people.

Share

Please follow and like us: