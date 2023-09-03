Ogun ASUS Members Accuse Ex-Chairman Of N1.5bn Fraud

Some members of the Academic Staff Union of Secondary School (ASUS) in Ogun State have accused the immediate past Chairman of the union, Akeem Lasisi of embezzling N1.5 billion during his tenure.

The members who made the allegations in a petition to the National President of the union also accused Lasisi of “high handedness, gross abuse of office, misappropriation of funds”.

Lasisi who is now the Ogun State chairman of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) administered the affairs of ASUS in the State between 2014 and 2023.

The aggrieved members of the union in the petition made available to our correspondent in Abeokuta on Sunday, among other things accused Lasisi of unilaterally securing a loan from a bank without the knowledge and approval of the State Administration Council (SAC), running an administration devoid of elements of transparency, accountability, probability and fairness and award of N18m contract without following due process.

Speaking to our correspondent on behalf of the aggrieved members, Adefolakan Ademuiwa lamented that Lasisi failed to give account throughout his eight-year tenure.

Ademuiwa accused Lasisi of using security operatives to intimidate members who were calling for accountability.

“The union has been hijacked by some cabals under the leadership of Akeem Abiodun Lasisi who ruled for 8 and half years (between 2014 to 2023) without respect and regard to the union’s constitution and constituted organs.

“Laisis-led administration mismanaged over N1.5 billion collected as dues from members and other union investments for eight and half years without proper accountability and audited report.

“We, the concerned financial members on behalf of thousands of secondary school teachers in Ogun State therefore say no to any attempt on the lives of the agitators and several others pencil down for any form of harassment, intimidation or attack”, Ademuiwa said.

But, when contacted Lasisi for his reaction said, “I don’t need to respond to all these. The national is in the best post position and they have responded. Reacting to them is like giving them unnecessary recognition.

“When you are defeated in any election, you are bound to say whatever you like. They are yet to recover from the shock of the defeat of the January 2024 Delegate Conference”.