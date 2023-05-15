Ogun Assembly Workers Threaten Strike Over Poor Working Condition

The workers at the Ogun State House of Assembly have threatened to shut down legislative activities and begin industrial action over the alleged failure of the State government to pay their due salary.

The workers, under the aegis of the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN), gave Governor Dapo Abiodun a 21-day ultimatum to address their demands or risk a total shutdown of legislative activities.

The national body of the association gave the ultimatum in a letter dated, Tuesday, May 9, and signed by the Secretary-General, Awobifa Hammed.

Some of their demands as stated in the letter made available to journalists in Abeokuta on Monday include: full implementation of the Consolidated Legislative Salary Structure (CONLESS) to staffers in the State House of Assembly and House of Assembly Service Commission.

The workers also urged the Governor to address their welfare package.

They also demanded full compliance with the provisions of the Ogun State House of Assembly Service Commission Law, 2018, and Statutory Office (State Emolument) Amendment 2018.

They expressed concern that three different correspondences from the State chapter of PASAN on the agitations had “not been responded to till date despite workers’ plea.”

PASAN expressed shock that the Clerk/Head of Legislative Service, the Deputy Clerk, and the Executive Secretary Assembly Service Commission “who are all our members were not only denied their due salaries, in consonance with Ogun State Assembly Service Commission Law, 2018 section 10 (2)13 and 14 but other allowances attached to their office as well were equally denied.”

The association said the demand would only place the assembly workers on the same pedestal as their counterparts in the State Judiciary who have been on the Consolidated Judicial Salary Structure (CONJESS) for about a decade.

The body called on Abiodun to address the demands before May 31 or risk an industrial crisis in the state.

“Sir, the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) as a National Umbrella of all workers working in all Houses of Assembly and their Commissions, always conducts background checks on activities on the appointment process and procedures in conformity with Assembly Service Commission Laws and other extant regulations.

“It’s therefore alarming shocking and strange when discovered that the Clerk/Head of Legislative Service, the Deputy Clerk, and the Executive Secretary Assembly Service Commission who are all our members were not only denied their due salaries, in consonance with Ogun State Assembly Service Commission Law, 2018 section 10 (2)13 and 14 but other allowances attached to their office as well were equally denied.

“Consequent upon the earlier appeal cum request of Ogun State Chapter of PASAN demanding the full implementation of CONLESS and all attached allowances in their letters of March 2013, the National Leadership wish to reiterate our strong support for the clarion call that

“Their demands be attended to on or before 31 of May 2023” which its failure may allow our union to pursue the goal from other legitimate actions available.

“Sir, while still appealing through this medium that you use your good office to address this issue in time, please accept our unflinching regard.”