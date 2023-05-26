Ogun Assembly Workers Begin Strike

Ogun State House of Assembly workers yesterday locked the gate of the complex as part of its three-day warning strike to press on their demand for the implementation of the Consolidated Legislative Salary Structure (CONLESS) by the government. The strike followed the expiration of the 21-day ultimatum they issued Governor Dapo Abiodun to address their demands.

The workers under the aegis of the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) also demanded full compliance with the provisions of the Ogun State House of Assembly Service Commission Law 2018 and Statutory Office (State Emolument) Amendment 2018.

The strike paralysed legislative activities as lawmakers and other workers were denied access to the complex. Speaking with journalists at the entrance of the Assembly in Abeokuta, PASAN Chairman Ayotunde Ojediran said the strike is to register their displeasure with the government over its insensitivity to their welfare.

Ojediran said the implementation of the CONLESS to Assembly and House of Assembly Service Commission workers would place them on the same pedestal as the judicial workers who have been enjoying Consolidated Judicial Salary Structure (CONJESS).

Ojediran lamented that the government had yet to comply with the provision of the State Assembly Service Commission Law 2018- specifically Sections 10(2), 13 and 14, and the Statutory Offices (State Emoluments) Amendment Law, 2018.

The body said: “We had earlier written a letter to the state government stating all the demands and we issued a 21-day ultimatum to meet the demands but nothing was done till the ultimatum lasted. “We are presently in negotiation with the state government but as we speak we are yet to reach any meaningful agreement.”