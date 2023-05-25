Ogun Assembly Workers Begin Strike Over Poor Working Condition

The workers at the Ogun State House of Assembly on Thursday locked the Assembly gate as part of its three-day warning strike to press on their demand for the implementation of a Consolidated Legislative Salary Structure (CONLESS) from the state government.

The strike action followed the expiration of a 21-day ultimatum issued by the workers to Governor Dapo Abiodun to address their demands.

The workers, under the aegis of the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASSAN), also demanded full compliance with the provisions of the Ogun State House of Assembly Service Commission Law, 2018 and Statutory Office (State Emolument) Amendment 2018.

The strike paralysed legislative activities at the Assembly as lawmakers and other staff were denied access into the Assembly complex.

Speaking with journalists at the entrance of the Assembly in Abeokuta, PASAN chairman, Ayotunde Ojediran, noted that the strike was embarked on, to register their displeasure with the State government over its insensitivity to the workers’ welfare.

Ojediran explained that the union had commenced a three-day warning strike over the failure of the State government to consider their demands.

He noted that the implementation of the CONLESS to staffers in the State Assembly and House of Assembly Service Commission would place the staffers on the same pedestal as the State Judiciary who had been enjoying Consolidated Judicial Salary Structure (CONJESS).

Ojediran lamented that, the government was yet to comply with the provision of the State Assembly Service Commission Law, 2018- specifically Sections 10(2), 13 and 14, and the Statutory Offices (State Emoluments) Amendment Law, 2018.

He noted that the non-compliance had resulted in the non-payment of due salary and allowances to the three most senior officers in the assembly since their respective dates of appointment.

Ojediran said, “The union had earlier written a letter to the State government stating all the demands and we issued a 21-day ultimatum to meet the demands but nothing was done till the ultimatum lasted.

“We are presently in negotiation with the state government but as we speak we are yet to reach any meaningful agreement.

“If all these issues are not addressed, it will not be too good for the system. This is an institution but unfortunately, people are not enjoying what is due to them.

“We are optimistic that before the expiration of the three-day warning strike, the government will do the needful. I know we have a listening governor who is a father to all.

“But if there is no positive response coming from the state government, we will call for an indefinite strike immediately”.