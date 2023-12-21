Ogun Assembly Urges Commissioner To Save Communities From Flood

Ola Oresanya, the Ogun State Commissioner for the Environment, has been tasked by the State House of Assembly with developing additional strategies to guarantee better erosion and flood control, thereby saving the communities.

This was as the lawmakers also urged the Commissioner to handle instances of careless trash disposal throughout the state.

It would be recalled that in 2023, there was severe flooding in several Ogun localities, including Isheri, Sagamu, Abeokuta, Ilaro, Agbara, and others.

But on Wednesday, the members of the Ogun State House Committee on Finance and Appropriations, who were defending the Ministry of Environment’s 2024 budget, ordered Oresanya to address the problem of erosion in rural communities.

Under the direction of Musefiu Lamidi, members of the Committee on Finance and Appropriation listed several areas within their districts where environmental destruction had resulted from flooding and careless waste disposal by private citizens and commercial entities.

They urged the ministry to make sure that environmental regulations are strictly followed and launched an increased enforcement campaign throughout the state’s three senatorial districts.

In an Ogun State Assembly statement, the ministry was urged, according to the media, to make sure that its 2024 budget is implemented comprehensively “to address the erosion-prone challenge being faced by the rural communities in the state.”