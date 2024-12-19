Ogun Assembly To Probe MAPOLY’s Business Ventures

Share

The Ogun State House of Assembly yesterday asked the management of the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic Abeokuta to produce supporting documents of ventures run by the institution.

The House Committee on Finance and Appropriation Chairman Musefiu Lamidi gave the directive during the ongoing 2025 budget defence of ministries, departments and agencies of government.

Lamidi, who expressed disappointment over the non-capturing of the institution’s ventures in the 2025 budget proposal, noted that it was important to probe the development.

The chairman, in company with other lawmakers, asked the institution to produce supporting documents on the leasing of the institution’s petrol station, bakery and other ventures.

He said: “The committee is interested in probing MAPOLY ventures and you need to give a supporting document to the petrol station, the contractor, with terms and conditions.

“We want to know why you have not been including the ventures in your documents. “We give you till 2pm on Thursday to submit the documents.

“Failure to do this will affect your budget for 2025.’’ Lamidi said it was important to block revenue leakages, adding that the government needed more money to execute projects for the overall development of the state. The MAPOLY team was led by Rector Babatunde Jolaoso.

