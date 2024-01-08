Ogun Assembly Seeks Justice For Slain OOU Graduate

Ogun State House of Assembly on Monday waded into the controversy surrounding the alleged murder of a graduate, Oluwatosin Onadipe, at a motor park in Ago-Iwoye, Ijebu North Local Government Area of the state.

Onadipe, a graduate of Computer Science at the Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), Ago-Iwoye, reportedly died after he was allegedly hit with an iron rod by an official of a motor park.

The deceased body was reportedly buried by the roadside by officials of the Ijebu North Local Government after the remains were dumped by police officers.

The development generated outrage in the student-dominated community.

On Monday, the House of Assembly held a peace parley over the incident with the Students’ Union representatives led by the Vice President of the OOU Students Union Government ( SUG) Comrade Taofeek Quadri today at the Assembly Complex, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

The Chairman, House Committee on Information, Culture and Tourism, Hon. Olusegun Kaka, who addressed the meeting, appealed to the students of the Olabisi Onabanjo University Ago-Iwoye to remain calm as all their grievances in respect of the circumstances surrounding the alleged murder of their late colleague, are being addressed.

Commiserating with the family and colleagues of the deceased student, he assured that the Commissioner of Police in the State, Abiodun Alamutu had promised to ensure that the police officers alleged to have been involved in the murder alongside other culprits would be prosecuted.

The lawmaker in the company of Hon. Damilola Soneye, enjoined the students to continue to engage in peaceful dialogue to get justice for their late colleague.

He assured that anyone found culpable in the heinous crime would surely face the wrath of the law.

He promised to intervene by getting across to stakeholders involved in the other issues raised including the recent hike in school fees, transportation, and other sundry issues.

Earlier in his presentation, the Vice President of the OOU SUG, Comrade Quadri lamented the alleged murder of their late colleague at the Ago-Iwoye Motor Park in connivance with some policemen; calling on the relevant authorities to ensure the prosecution of those involved in the dastardly act.

He equally sought the attention of the State lawmakers on the need to intervene in the recent hike in their school fees, request for increment in the subvention to their institution, and provision of more buses to ease their movements.