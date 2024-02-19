Ogun Assembly Probes Odusile, Abiodun’s Media Aide For Mismanaging N92.9m

Ogun State House of Assembly on Monday commenced investigation into former State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Waheed Odusile and the Senior Special Assistant to Governor Abiodun on New Media, Ojo Emmanuel over alleged financial infractions and mismanagement of N92.9 million.

Also being investigated are: a former Permanent Secretary in the Information and Strategy, Mr. Abiodun Awere and the Director of Finance and Accounts who served in the Ministry between 2021 and 2022.

Odusile, a former National President of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) served as the Commissioner for Information and Strategy during Governor Abiodun first term.

To this end, the House committee on Public Accounts and Anti-Corruption summoned Odusile, Ojo, Awere and the Director of Finance to appear before it to clarify some financial infractions contained in the audit reports for 2021 and 2022.

The Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Damilare Bello issued the directive while considering the Ministry’s auditor reports for the years 2021 and 2022 and the financial records as presented by the Permanent Secretary, Waheed Adesina at the Assembly Complex, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta on Monday.

Bello in company of other members of the Committee submitted that the invited officials were expected to appear before the Committee on Thursday, 29th of February, 2024 at 1.00pm to provide further information on various infractions regarding N92.9m released to the ministry from the Governor’s contingency fund to supplement funds released for the expenditures of the Ministry.

The Committee also directed the Ministry’s Director of Finance and Accounts to furnish the Committee with further details on the transfer of N2.51m to individual accounts as contained in the Year 2021 Auditor General Report.

According to the Committee, “It was observed from the available records and bank statements of the Agency that N2,515,590.00 was transferred to the personal accounts of Mr. Ojo Emmanuel, Special Adviser on Media for the purchase of working tools for OGSG New Media Team.

This was a breach of Due Process procedure and it is against financial Regulations No. 614. It is advised that funds should be transfered directly to the vendors Bank Accounts and not individual personal accounts for the purpose of accountability and transparency”.

The Committee equally directed the Director, Finance and Accounts to avial the Committee with the Ministry’s up-to-date fixed asset register, while requesting for the submission of the cash inflows and outflows.

Responding, the Permanent Secretary, Mr. Adesina assured the Committee that efforts were been made to guide against issues raised in the audit report, promising that the Ministry would comply with the all directive with a view to continually promoting accountability and transparency in the running of Ministry.

In a related development, the Committee has examined the years 2021 and 2022 financial records of the State Library Board as presented by the Executive Director of the State Library Board, Vincent Giwa.

The Chairman of the Committee directed the former Director, Administration and Supplies in the State Library Board as well as his Finance and Accounts counterpart to appear before the Committee for further clarification on some issues raised in the reports of the Auditor General for the period.

The Committee also sought for the submission of supporting documents including minutes of Tender Board meeting and invoices on some budget heads, with a directive to the internal auditor to report to the Committee within the next seven days.