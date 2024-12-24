Ogun Assembly Passes N1,054trn Budget, Adjusts Estimates Of 21 Agencies

Share

The Ogun State House of Assembly has passed the year 2025 appropriation bill of N1,054,542,020,147 presented to it by the State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, exactly 20 days ago.

The bill passed on Tuesday has slight adjustments in the recurrent expenditures of about 21 agencies, just as the capital expenditures of five agencies were also slightly adjusted, alongside the revenue targets of two agencies.

The passage of the Appropriation Bill followed the presentation of the report of the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation by its Chairman, Hon. Musefiu Lamidi, who thereafter moved the motion for its adoption, seconded by his Deputy, Hon. Wahab Haruna, and supported by the whole House during plenary presided over by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Oludaisi Elemide at the Assembly Complex, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

The bill was later read and adopted clause by clause before the Committee of the Whole House, after which the motion for the third reading was moved by the Majority Leader, Yusuf Sheriff, seconded by the Minority Leader, Lukman Adeleye, and supported by all the lawmakers through a unanimous voice vote, while the Clerk/Head of the Legislative Service, Mr Sakiru Adebakin, read the bill for the third time before the lawmakers.

The Speaker, therefore, directed that the clean copy of the bill be forwarded to the Governor for his assent.

Some of the agencies that had their budget proposals adjusted included the Ministry of Budget and Planning, which had its estimate increased from N1.475 billion to N1.902 billion, giving an increase of N427 million; while that of the Ministry of Community Development and Cooperatives was also increased from N1.780 billion to N2.499 billion, giving an increment of N719 million.

Others, like the State Ministry of Health, were increased from N3.806 billion to N4.116 billion, just as the State Teaching Service Commission’s budget proposal moved from N34.412 billion to N35.912 billion, with that of the State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE) moving from N1.347 billion to N1.372 billion; while that of the State Hospital, Sokenu Abeokuta, also got an addition from N3.208 billion to N3.348 billion.

Also, Ogun State Security Network (Amotekun) had its budget proposal increased from N765 million to N1.575 billion; while that of the State Environment Protection Agency moved from N252 million to N262 million, just as the State Library Board’s budget proposal, amongst others, was increased from N147 million to N177 million.

