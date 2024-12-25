Ogun Assembly Passes 2025 Appropriation Bill Of N1.054trn

Share

The Ogun House of Assembly yesterday in Abeokuta passed the 2025 Appropriation Bill of N1.054 trillion with slight adjustments in the recurrent expenditures of 21 agencies.

The capital expenditures of five agencies were also slightly adjusted alongside the revenue targets of two agencies.

The passage of the appropriation bill followed the presentation of the report of the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation by its Chairman, Musefiu Lamidi (APC-AdoOdo/Ota 11).

Lamidi, thereafter, moved the motion for the bill’s adoption, with his Deputy, Wahab Haruna (APC-Yewa North 1) seconding it and the Whole House supporting it during plenary.

The motion for the third reading was moved by the Majority Leader, Yusuf Sheriff (APC-Ado Odo/ Ota 1) and seconded by the Minority Leader, Lukman Adeleye (PDP-Odogbolu).

