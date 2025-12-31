Ogun Assembly Ex-Deputy Minority Leader Defect From PDP To APC

A lawmaker representing Abeokuta South 1 state constituency, in the Ogun House of Assembly Lukman Atobatele, yesterday, announced his resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to join the All Progressives Congress (APC) The lawmaker who was the former Deputy Minority Leader announced his defection in a letter read by the Speaker of the House, Oludiase Elemide at the plenary held at the Assembly Complex in Oke-Mosan Abeokuta.

Elemide, while reading Atobatele’s letter, said the lawmaker formally notified the House of his resignation from the PDP and his decision to join the APC.

He cited internal conflict and lack of a clear direction from the PDP leadership as part of the reasons for his defection.

“Atobatele attributed his defection to internal crises, leadership disputes, and a lack of clear direction within the PDP at both national and state levels.

“His decision was guided by the interest of his constituents, stressing that as the representative of Abeokuta South Constituency 1, his priority is to ensure his constituents benefit from a stable and progressive political platform.

“He stated that his decision to join the APC would allow him to collaborate more effectively with the government and advance the development agenda of his constituency.”