Ogun Assembly Ends 2026 Budget Defense, Vows Strict Oversight Function

The Ogun State House of Assembly has concluded defence of the 2026 budget proposal by Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), pledging strict oversight to ensure proper utilisation of public funds.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that defence of the 2026 budget proposal by MDAs began on December 15. Chairman, House Committee on Finance and Appropriation, Mr Musefiu Lamidi stated this on Wednesday, at the end of the budget defence held at the Assembly’s Complex in Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

Lamidi said the Assembly would closely monitor budget implementation to ensure that funds appropriated were used strictly for approved purposes and in line with extant financial regulations.

He stressed that the legislature would not hesitate to demand additional documentation or clarification from MDAs where gaps were identified during the budget review.

“The budget defence is not an end in itself; The House will continue to exercise its constitutional responsibility as the custodian of public finance, by ensuring accountability, probity and value for money,” he said.