Ogun Assembly Deputy Speaker Not Involved In Land Grabbing -Family

Two Ogun State families, Fagbohun Royal Family and Adeniyi Family in the Gbokoto area of Ilaro in the Yewa North area of the state have called on unscrupulous members of the town to desist from dragging the name of the Deputy Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Hon Lateefat Ajayi in the mud over land matter.

The two families raised the observation at a press conference yesterday, alleging that some faceless unscrupulous members of the community are trying to use the name of the lawmaker to grab land and foment trouble in Gbokoto Community.

The families, who jointly confirmed to have sold a large parcel of their land to Owoeye and Company also debunked the allegation that Alhaji Mutairu Owoeye was planning to kill the Ogun Assembly Deputy Speaker.

They also called on security agencies in the state to thoroughly investigate the allegation in an online publication. An unidentified online news media had on Tuesday raised the alarm that there were plans to kill the lawmaker for an undisclosed reason.