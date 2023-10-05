Ogun Assembly Demands Release Of Lawmaker From DSS Detention

The Ogun state House of Assembly on Thursday demanded the immediate release of Muhammed Bello, a lawmaker representing Sagamu 1 State Constituency from the Department of State Services (DSS) detention.

Bello was arrested alongside five others by operatives of DSS over alleged involvement in the recent killing of about 20 persons by suspected cultists in Sagamu.

Operatives of the secret police in a sting operation stormed the residence of Bello and took him away.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lawmaker was accused of providing shelter to the fleeing cultists.

But, two weeks after his arrest, the Assembly has called for the release of the detained lawmaker.

The Assembly in a resolution passed during a plenary, on Thursday expressed concern over the continued incarceration of the lawmaker, calling on DSS to immediately release Bello pending the conclusion of the investigation.

The Assembly said Bello must be released so as not to allow his constituents to suffer the absence of representation.

The passage of the resolution followed a motion moved by the House Majority Leader, Yusuf Sheriff which was supported by other lawmakers through a voice vote at the plenary presided over by Speaker Olakunle Oluomo at the Assembly Complex, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

Earlier in their submissions, the members advocated for the bail of the detained lawmaker, explaining that the security agency could continue with its investigation while not depriving the lawmaker of his constitutional duty of representing his constituency.

They noted that since whatever he was alleged was bailable; administrative bail could be granted to the lawmaker to allow him to continue to represent his constituency pending the conclusion of the investigation rather than allowing him to remain in custody for over two weeks.