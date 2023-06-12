There are strong indications that the Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Olakunle Oluomo is embroiled in a stiff survival battle ahead of Tuesday’s inauguration of the tenth legislature.

Hon. Oluomo, who is currently in court for allegedly diverting N2.5 billion belonging to the Assembly, is running for the Speakership race once again.

But, according to reliable sources privy to the development, Oluomo who narrowly won the election for the Ifo I constituency during the March 18 election, may not return as the Speaker except for a last-minute resolve between him and his opponents.

Of all the 26 seats in the House, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) secured 17, while the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) won nine seats.

Inside sources also stated that some forces within the ruling party and some of the members-elect who were part of the defunct ninth assembly are displeased with Oluomo’s ‘leadership style’.

Last year, about 16 lawmakers reportedly appended their signatures consenting to impeach the Speaker, but he escaped the plot.

Already, an erstwhile Deputy Speaker of the House, Oludaisi Elemide, has joined the speakership race and he is considered a major threat to Oluomo’s re-election.

Elemide, a loyalist of the former Governor Olusegun Osoba, stepped down for Oluomo to emerge as the Speaker unopposed during the inauguration of the ninth legislature on June 10, 2019.

The three-time lawmaker, representing the Odeda constituency, according to sources has the backing of some aggrieved lawmakers to unseat Oluomo.

Other sources, however, said Oluomo had secured the buy-in of Governor Dapo Abiodun to return as the Speaker.

The 17 members-elect of APC had been divided by Oluomo and Elemide, leaving the PDP members to decide where the pendulum would swing on Tuesday.

Both Oluomo and Elemide are from Ogun Central, the region expected to produce the speaker in line with the zoning arrangement.

The Spokesman of the PDP, Akinloye Bankole, told newsmen that the PDP members-elect” cannot, in good conscience support Oluomo as the speaker of the house.”

Bankole said Oluomo who is facing corruption charges lacks the moral right to aspire to become the Speaker of the Assembly.

“Members elected on the platform of PDP cannot in good conscience support Mr Oluomo as the speaker of the house. The leadership of our party is currently in consultation with other stakeholders as far as the composition of house leadership is concerned.

“Definitely, we shall act in the best interest of the good people of Ogun State,” he told our correspondent.