Ogun Assembly Bars Journalists From Covering LG Fund Diversion Probe

…as DSS grills Ogun LG boss

The Ogun State House of Assembly, on Friday, barred journalists from covering the probe of the alleged diversion of Local Government funds by Governor Dapo Abiodun.

The Assembly while opening an investigation into the allegation on Thursday directed the State Accountant General, Babatunde Aregbesola and all members of the State Joint Account Allocation Committee (JAAC) to appear before it on Friday.

Their invitation followed a letter written by the Ijebu East Local Government Area, Wale Adedayo demanding the investigation of the governor over alleged diversion of statutory Federal Allocation due to the State’s Local Governments in the last two years.

Adedayo also dragged Abiodun before the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) demanding the investigation of the governor over alleged mismanagement of local government funds.

Following Adedayo’s letter, the Speaker of the Assembly summoned the State Accountant General and JAAC members to provide the House explanation on how LG funds have been expended in the State.

Our correspondent gathered that Adedayo was also expected to appear before the House on Friday.

But, when journalists arrived at the Assembly on Friday, security operatives at the gate of the Assembly prevented journalists from gaining access into the Assembly complex in Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

All efforts to reach the Chairman of the House Committee on Information, Segun Kaka proved abortive as he neither answered calls put across to him nor replied to text messages sent to him.

A member of the Assembly who spoke to our correspondent under the condition of anonymity said, “An order came from above” not to allow journalists into the Assembly.

When contacted, Adedayo told our correspondent that he was at the office of the Department of State Security Service (DSS) to honour their invitation, adding that he would appear before the Assembly after the DSS grilling.