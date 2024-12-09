Ogun Assembly Advocates Unity To Achieve Quick Devt

Share

The Ogu General Assembly (OGA) an umbrella body of Ogu-speaking people in Lagos and Ogun states, on Sunday, urged the people to come together as one to achieve the quick development of the race.

The Convener of OGA, Prof Jendele Hungbo, made the call during the Assembly’s 5th Anniversary and its 2nd Summit held at Idiroko, Ipokia Local Government areas.

According to Hungbo, the Assembly has been up and doing in making sure that the lost glory of Ogu Race is restored.

He urged traditional rulers, Baale, sons and daughters of Ogu land to come together and emulate the culture and traditions of Ogu land.

One of the Assembly Principal Officers, Mr Abel Yiseyon-Josu, said they had been working seriously in uniting Ogu Sons and Daughters both at home and in the Diaspora through its various developmental Programmes.

According to him, such a programme includes Job opportunities, and bursary awards for Ogu Students at higher Institutions among others.

Also Chairman Education Committee of OGA, Dr Mathew Wheto, said the Assembly had given Bursary to more than 150 Ogu students in the past five years.

Share

Please follow and like us: