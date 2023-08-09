Ogun: Arrested Serial Killer Bites Police While Trying To Escape

The operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested two suspected serial killers.

The suspects were arrested on Sunday along the Papalanto axis of the Lagos-Abeokuta express road.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, Omolola Odutola confirmed the arrest of the suspects to journalists in Abeokuta on Wednesday.

Odutola said the suspects Esube and Osunmuyiwa Solomon were arrested with one locally made pistol loaded with cartridges.

The PPRO said the suspects were arrested after a revelation from Esube that both of them have been involved in a series of killings in their area.

According to Odutola, the suspects who were travelling on an unregistered motorcycle were flagged down by a patrol team, led by Inspector Sunday Adeyemo of Ilaro Division, along the road, but refused to stop and sped off.

The PPRO said the suspects were pursued and arrested alongside a passenger, Omowunmi Fiyakola.

Odutola added that Esube bite a police officer on his finger while attempting to escape.

“Esube refused to adhere to the flag down of the pin-down team and raced off.

“He was pursued and arrested, upon search, one locally fabricated pistol loaded with cartridges was found and recovered from his cross bag.

“He was violent with the driver of the police vehicle, by struggling with the steering in a bid to escape, he equally gave the police driver a poisonous bite on his right finger which led to a tire burst and the vehicle lost control losing its tyres.

“Esube attempted to take to his heels, but was maimed on his right thigh eventually taming him to submission and the policemen captured him to the Police Station.

“He has made confessional statements as being a member of a notorious confraternity, and that the unregistered Bajaj motorcycle was stolen by him”, the PPRO said.

She added that the suspects will soon be charged in court for murder, stealing, and possession of firearms.