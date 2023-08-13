Ogun: Arrested Armed Robber Fingers Police Inspector As Accomplice

The operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested a suspected armed robber, Akeem Owonikoko.

The 33-year-old suspect was arrested on Sunday along the Sagamu-Ijebu Ode-Benin Highway.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, Omolola Odutola confirmed the arrest of the suspect to journalists in Abeokuta.

According to Odutola, the suspect was arrested in a 24 hour-operation led by the Area Commander of Ijebu-Ode, ACP Omosanyi Adeniyi.

Odutola said the suspect in his confessional statement fingered an Inspector of Police he simply identified as Ola who he said procured the guns they used to operate.

“Owonikoko was sighted in a Toyota Camry driving inward Ijebu Ode from Ososa and as soon as he sighted the police, he diverted into a close.

“The suspect, who was disguised in Vigilante Group of Nigeria (VGN) uniform and the mastermind of several nefarious crimes, attempted to outsmart the policemen, but he was arrested.

“Searching the vehicle he earlier abandoned, a black cellophane bag containing 32 expended cartridges,

78 live cartridges and a locally fabricated short gun were recovered.

“Also, a search warrant was also executed at his residence where another magnum pump action riffle,

one double barrel shotgun, one locally fabricated double-barrel pistol, a stunt pistol chocker, an unregistered silver colour, Toyota Camry and a Green colour Toyota Sienna Bus marked KNN 58 TD Ogun were recovered.

“Others are a liquid chemical, a black beret with insignia of Aiye Confraternity, cannabis, hard drugs,

ATM card, power bank, two Apple wristwatches, two cell phones and poisonous charm were also recovered,” the PPRO said.

She noted that the Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alamutu, had ordered the police to go after the remaining suspects.

According to her, the suspect and exhibits would be transferred to State Criminal Investigation Department for profiling and forensic examination