Ogun: Armed Robbers Shoot Policeman, Guards In Gun Duel

A Police Inspector and two security guards were on Friday shot by armed robbers in the Sagamu Area of Ogun State.

Our correspondent gathered that the robbers engaged security operatives in a gun fuel while robbing a hotel in Sagamu.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, Omolola Odutola confirmed the incident to journalists in Abeokuta, the state capital.

According to the PPRO, the shot policeman and the guards were rescued at the Olabisi Onabanjo Teaching Hospital (OOUTH) in Sagamu, where they are responding to treatment.

Odutola said the Sagamu Area command had received a distress call at about 1 a.m., “that armed hoodlums were operating at Remo Majestic Hotel in Sagamu.”

Based on the report, Odutola said a combined team of policemen were mobilised to the scene.

“Immediately the hoodlums sighted the policemen, they opened sporadic firing while the policemen engaged the hoodlums,” she explained.

According to her, “two of the hoodlums were fatally wounded while others escaped into a nearby bush with bullet wounds.”

Odutola disclosed further that, “two locally made single-barrelled guns, four unexpended cartridges, 13 expended cartridges, one big scissors, 10 Android phones, one Java phone, a white Toyota Venza Car with registration number BWR 123DD Abuja were among items recovered at the scene of the crime.”

She added that “the suspected armed robbers had earlier mingled with lodgers before launching the dastard attacks.”

The Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alamutu Abiodun, had ordered an immediate manhunt for the two fleeing suspects, it was stated.