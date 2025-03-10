Ogun Approves Reconstruction Of Additional 11 Roads

Share

The Ogun State Government has approved 11 roads, spread across the three senatorial districts in the state, for reconstruction.

The approval which was part of the outcome of the State Executive Council the meeting held over the weekend, presided over by Governor Dapo Abiodun.

Notable among the roads is the Akute Bridge to Agbado (Lateef Jakande) Train Terminal/Pass/ Agbado Bridge, with a length of 9.2 km.

The construction of laybys and some adjoining roads was also approved along with the main contract. Also approved for reconstruction are the Iperu Junction to Ilishan Roundabout (Gateway International Airport Road), with a length of 5.5 km; ImasayiIgan Okoto-Ayetoro Road Phase 2B (4 km); Imasayi (end of phase 1) to Igan Okoto, Phase 2A (3 km); and Gao Junction to Ibiade Road (3.8 km).

Others are Abeokuta Obalende-Ijebu Ode (2.75 km); Osinubi New Road (Araromi Street) Ijebu Ode (1.1 km); Tam Balogun, Ijebu Ode (0.85 km); Federal College Road, Odogbolu (2.93 km); General Hospital – Aferiku, Ipokia (2.8 km); and Oke Erinja to Erinja to Ilobi Road, Phase 2 (1.7 km).

Recall that Abiodun, at the inauguration of the 3.12 km Oke Erinja to Erinja Road on Tuesday, had promised to extend the road reconstruction to Ilobi.

He said: “The Ilobi and Oke-Erinja areas are among our food baskets in the state, and today we have prioritized the construction of their roads. “It was not intentional to stop the road at Oke-Erinja. I have heard many times that the Erinja and Ilobi people are like Siamese twins, and I will not separate them.

