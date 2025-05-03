Ogun Apologizes Over Toll Charges On Ijebu-Ode-Epe Road

Share

The Ogun State Government has apologized to motorists and commuters using the 14-kilometre dualized Ijebu-Ode–Epe Road, following public outrage over what many have deemed excessive toll charges.

This apology comes amid growing calls for transparency and fairness in the tolling process introduced by the current administration.

According to a report from Eagle 102.5 FM Ilese-Ijebu, the toll charges were as follows: N500 for cars, N1,000 for buses, and N2,500 for trucks.

Motorists expressed dissatisfaction, accusing the government of being insensitive to their plight and failing to consider the hardship facing Nigerians.

During an exclusive interview on the current affairs programme Frontline on Eagle 102.5 FM on Friday, May 2, Ogun State Commissioner for Transportation, Olugbenga Dairo, apologized for the distress caused by the decision to introduce the toll charges without adequate consultations.

“We sincerely apologize to all stakeholders involved. Although we did hold a meeting to address the toll rates, we realize that it wasn’t as extensive as it should have been. We should have conducted broader consultations before making these decisions,” Dairo said.

He assured the public that changes would be made within the next seven days and emphasized that proper communication would be established to inform the public.

The Commissioner also revealed that a review of the toll regime has already been submitted to the Governor for further scrutiny.

“We are working towards a more inclusive approach moving forward,” he added, urging patience as discussions continue.

Explaining the rationale behind the toll system, Dairo clarified that it is not just a revenue-generating tool but an integral part of the state’s infrastructure sustainability plan under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP). He noted that the toll revenue would help maintain the road, particularly as it has become a crucial route due to the presence of a nearby refinery.

Additionally, the funds would be used to complete final touches on the road, including illumination and enhanced security.

Dairo highlighted the developmental vision of Governor Dapo Abiodun, noting that the Governor’s goal is to improve citizens’ prosperity through rapid industrialization and commercialization.

He emphasized that transportation is key to unlocking access to jobs, education, healthcare, and economic growth in Ogun State.

The Commissioner assured residents that the government is committed to balancing infrastructure development with citizens’ welfare.

He also promised that further engagements would be held to explore possible adjustments to the toll fares.

“We are committed to ensuring a more inclusive approach going forward,” Dairo concluded, while encouraging the public to remain patient as discussions continue.

On accountability, Dairo clarified that private contractors handling the toll operations employ both electronic payment systems and cash transactions.

“Tickets are issued for every payment, ensuring traceability and accountability,” he said, adding that measures are in place to monitor collections digitally.

