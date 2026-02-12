Ogun APC To Inaugurate First-Of-Its-Kind Secretariat – Abiodun

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State is set to unveil what has been described as the first-of-its-kind party secretariat in Southern Nigeria within the next five months.

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, disclosed this during an on-the-spot assessment of ongoing construction work at the new secretariat located along the Oke-Mosan axis of Abeokuta.

According to the governor, the facility, expected to be completed by July 2026 will accommodate about 2,000 vehicles, feature a 1,000-seat auditorium, and house befitting offices for members of the State Working Committee.

Abiodun said the secretariat would serve as a symbol of the party’s unity, strength, and resilience, noting that it reflects members’ collective commitment to sustaining the APC’s ideals in the state.

He added that the legacies of his administration would be incomplete without establishing a modern convergence centre where party members could meet regularly to deliberate, celebrate milestones, and chart a common political direction.

“It is our hope that this secretariat will be ready in another four or five months at most, so that as we approach the electioneering season, it will provide a place for us to meet, celebrate one another, and carry out all necessary party activities.

“We sat down and solicited support from our friends, APC supporters, and sponsors not only across the state but across the country before initiating this project.

“This will be the first-of-its-kind secretariat in Southern Nigeria. I won’t say in the entire country because I am not certain what obtains in some parts of the North. However, as the Chairman of the Southern Governors’ Forum, I have seen several APC secretariats across the Southern region, and this stands out,” he said.

In his remarks, the State Chairman of the party, Chief Yemi Sanusi, attributed the increasing defection of opposition members into the APC to the party’s inclusiveness and the economic development policies of the Prince Dapo Abiodun-led administration.

Sanusi noted that the project has received strong financial backing from party leaders and stakeholders across the state and beyond.

“We invited the governor, ministers, senators, and other stakeholders to support the party financially, and they have responded positively.

“We do not need to boast about our efforts. If there were no tangible progress, people would not be joining us in large numbers.

“During the recently concluded membership registration exercise, a significant number of people registered with our party, including Prof. Iyabo Obasanjo, who is now a member.

“I believe that within six months, this project will be completed,” he said.