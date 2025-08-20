The Ogun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has suspended former governor and senator representing Ogun East, Gbenga Daniel, alongside one of his allies, Kunle Folarin, over alleged anti-party activities.

The suspension was announced on Tuesday, August 19, in a statement issued by the party’s Director of Publicity, Nuberu Olufemi.

According to the statement, the decision was reached during the State Working Committee meeting held the same day, presided over by the state chairman, Chief Yemi Sanusi. Daniel, a member of the APC in Ward 4, Sagamu Local Government Area, and Folarin, from Ward 6 of the same council, were accused of misconduct deemed harmful to the party’s interests.

The suspension was based on the findings of the Ward 4 and Ward 6 disciplinary panels, whose reports indicted Daniel and Folarin for misconduct and anti-party activities after a review by the State Working Committee.

The statement read, “Ward 4, Sagamu Local Government set up a disciplinary committee on the alleged misconduct bordering on anti-party activities committed by Senator Gbenga Daniel.

READ ALSO

“Similarly, Ward 6, Sagamu Local Government, set up a disciplinary committee on the allegations of gross misconduct and anti-party activities allegedly committed by Hon. Kunle Folarin.

“They wrote to the members under investigation, inviting them to the disciplinary meetings at which they were to be heard and allowed to present evidence in their defence or request pardon from the party.

“However, both members failed to respond to the invitations extended to them in writing, failed to provide a written defence, and failed to attend the disciplinary meetings at which they were to be given the opportunity to defend themselves.

“In view of their deliberate and unexplained absence, the committees deliberated as scheduled, heard from the available witnesses, considered the available documentary evidence, and deliberated on the allegations.

“In addition, the committees received notice that the members under investigation had been harassing party members and warning them against cooperating with the committees.

“It was further alleged that they had been using their positions within the party to pressure members to withdraw the petitions against them.

“In view of this development, the committees resolved to protect the integrity of the disciplinary process and to eliminate interference by the members under investigation. Upon due consideration, the committees suspended the members indefinitely, pending further investigation and the outcome of the inquiry.

“Copies of the letters of indefinite suspension had been sent to the state chairman for consideration and approval of the State Working Committee.

“The suspensions were based on the members’ failure to cooperate with the investigation and their attempts to pressure party members to withdraw petitions against them. The SWC has ratified the suspensions. The meeting demonstrates the party’s commitment to maintaining discipline and upholding its constitution.”