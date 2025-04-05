Ogun APC Mourns Party Spokesman, Oladunjoye

Share

The Ogun State Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Chief Yemi Sanusi, on Saturday described the death of the Publicity Secretary of the party, Tunde Oladunjoye, as shocking and such that has brought untold grief for party members in the state.

Saturday Telegraph gathered that Oladunjoye died in the early hours of Friday, April 4, at a United Kingdom (UK) hospital from an undisclosed ailment.

Oladunjoye, a seasoned journalist, was once the Chairman of Ijebu East Local Government. He was, until his death Consultant on Media to Governor Dapo Abiodun.

In a condolence message, the chairman described the former party spokesman as a very reliable, dependable ally and great image-maker who was always ready to stretch himself beyond convenience to get things done for the ruling party.

Sanusi said, “I can recall that our paths crossed in 2018 when our party leadership appointed him, Mr Ayo Olubori and my humble self as Caretaker Committee for Ogun APC.

“Ever since then, I have known Tunde to be an irredentist, pragmatic and loyal party man who is ready to stretch himself beyond the convenience threshold to achieve the party’s goal.

“Tunde Oladunjoye, as the image maker of our party, would not tolerate any stain on the image of the party and would promptly deploy his vibrant pen to set the records straight.

“He fought for the party and any cause he so much believed in, but unfortunately, he couldn’t defeat death. No doubt he fought death to the end. His death is a great loss to APC, his family and Ogun State at large.

“I pray that Almighty Allah grants him Aljanah Fridaus, blesses and prospers the family that he left behind and also fortifies our party leaderships and followers from untimely death”

