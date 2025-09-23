Ogun And Transformation Towards Nigeria’s Alternative Commercial Capital

Analysts have depicted the various projects of great economic impacts initiated and implemented by the Prince Dapo Abiod un-led administration as a conscious effort towards transforming Ogun State to a formidable alternative to Lagos as the commercial nerve centre of Nigeria.

They have argued that the greatest selling points of the Gateway State that qualify it as a better alternative to Lagos is its landmass, present infrastructural development, and the proximity of the state to the age-long commercial capital of Nigeria among others.

While Ogun State land mass stands at 16, 762 square kilometres, Lagos State is just 3,345 square kilometres, making Ogun about five times bigger than the neighbouring state. Unfortunately, this comparative advantage has not been optimally explored and transformed into economic value for the state until now.

Warren Bennis once posited that: “Leadership is the capacity to translate vision into reality,” and that is exactly what Prince Dapo Abiodun has done in Ogun State. As a man of vision and vigour, the governor has systematically taken the state from where he met it to where it is supposed to be.

As Ogun State indigenes all over the world are basking in the euphoria of having the best airport in Nigeria located in the state and the recent authorisation to begin commercial flights operations, the Federal Government has also approved the establishment of the Ijebu-Ode Inland Dry Port along the Epe/ Mojoda Expressway, Ijebu-Ode.

This is in addition to the one in Kajola, making it two inland dry ports in Ogun State. This recent approval remains a significant milestone for the state.

The project, to be sited on 130 hectares of land graciously allocated by the Ogun State Government, follows a request by the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola, and granted on an ex-gratia basis, reflecting the governor’s unwavering commitment to supporting national infrastructure and creating enabling environments for trade and investment.

By design and according to the projections of Governor Abiodun, the new Ijebu -Ode inland Dry Port when completed will automatically operate to decongest the Lagos port system, which will serve as a big relief for the commercial city and eliminate economic quagmire caused by congestion.

The port will also serve as a cargo consolidation and distribution hub for the South-West region, which invariably consolidates the regional efforts to stimulate local production and exportation, as it particularly enhances Ogun State’s competitiveness in trade and logistics.

Obviously, the operations at the Port will jack up the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of Nigeria and strengthen the national economy the more in the same manner it will immensely contribute to the advancement of Ogun State Industrial Hub initiative. Another pertinent area of advantage of the port for Ogun State and Nigeria at large is the potency of unlocking ample opportunities for the youths by creating decent jobs and productive economic engagement, coupled with its socioeconomic impacts on Ijebu-ode and its environs.

In his reaction to the Federal Government’s approval, Governor Abiodun expressed his delight on these laudable achievements, describing it as cheering news for the state and all sons and daughters of the state across the world He said: “The Ijebu-Ode Inland Dry Port and the Gateway International Airport are critical enablers of industrialization and regional competitiveness.

Together, they will transform Ogun State into a logistics and economic powerhouse, creating prosperity for our people and opportunities for Nigeria at large.” Obviously, the Gateway International Airport and the two Inland Dry Ports of Kajola and Ijebu-Ode are important national assets domiciled in the state.

These enduring legacies of the present administration of Prince Dapo Abiodun speak volumes of the governor’s creativity and clarity of purpose.

It further explains the innate leadership capacity in a man some unscrupulous political elements once underrated in the consideration of ability for quality leadership and good governance. It is indeed a lesson of sorts for political players in Nigeria.

Without mincing words, Nigeria and Nigerians need this pattern of developmental drive in the body polity to complement the Renewed Hope Agenda of the President Bola Tinubu -led administration and the manifestoes of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC).