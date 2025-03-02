Ogun and the death penalty option

Share

There is no doubt that killings and acts of killings have become the order of the day in Nigeria. Apart from death in the hands of terrorists, the lives of Nigerians are daily being cut short by ritualists, cultists, kidnappers, armed robbers and a host of others.

From the North to the South, East to West, it is one killing after another. It is either a husband kills his wife or the wife kills her husband. Father killing his daughter or son killing his mother. It is so pathetic that one begins to wonder when the country became a jungle, where life is so cheap. Even in the jungle, animals do not kill one another for the fun of it except for survival and territorial dominance.

In Nigeria of today, killing has become a hobby or a pastime for some people. While ritualists kill and harvest body parts for money making rituals. Some kill to take possession of the deceased property. Others, like cultists carry out revenge killing or kill to show superiority while others kill for ransom.

About two years ago, the media, both traditional and new, was awash with how a boy who resides in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, connived with his friends, killed his girlfriend and used the head for money ritual purpose, after disposing of the body by burning. Sometimes, one begins to wonder the benefits of these senseless killings or is it that humans have lost their humanity?

Also in Ogun State, in the middle of last year, three Indians and a Nigerian were kidnapped along the Ijebu-Ode -Ore axis, but were lucky to be rescued by men of the Nigeria Police. Similarly, not too long ago, the wife of Retd. Assistant Inspector General of Police, Mrs. Folasade Odumosu, was kidnapped on her way to work and the sum of N40 million demanded for her release.

Apart from kidnapping, cult related killings are also rampant in places like Abeokuta, Sagamu and Ijebu-Ode. Cultists’ reign of terror saw the killings of rival members and sometimes cut short the lives of innocent people.

The question now is, when did Nigeria and Nigerians descend to this abysmal low in morality? Can this be attributed to exposure to modernity, technology or influence of social media? What really went wrong in the past few decades that people no longer regard life as sacred?

Though Nigeria’s legal system is noted for undue and prolonged delays in delivering justice, it has also made some landmark judgements especially in cases involving murders and the likes by passing death sentences on those who took other people’s lives.

On February 3, 2025, an Ogun State High Court sitting in Abeokuta, sentenced the trio of Lekan Adekanbi, Ahmed Odetola, and Waheed Adeniyi to death by hanging for the murder of Kehinde Fatinoye, his wife, Bukola Fatinoye, and their son, Oreoluwa, on January 1, 2023.

The Fatinoyes were attacked at their Ibara GRA residence shortly after returning from a crossover church service. Led by their driver, Adekanbi, the assailants broke into the home around 2 am, murdered the couple and set both their bodies and the house on fire.

Not done, the attackers also tied up their son, Oreoluwa, along with an adopted son, before throwing them into the Ogun River. While Oreoluwa unfortunately lost his life, the adopted son miraculously survived.

After their arrest by the police, Adekanbi, in an interview with journalists admitted spearheading the attack, citing his employers’ refusal to increase his salary or grant him a loan request.

Many Nigerians observed with dismay that death row inmates remain in prisons for years, living off taxpayers’ money after the death sentence had been passed on them. Concerns have also arisen over the government reluctance to sign execution orders—a trend that has left many death row inmates languishing in correctional facilities indefinitely.

Since the return to democratic rule in Nigeria about 26 years ago, it is on record that no Nigerian governor has signed and ordered the execution of condemned criminals despite being empowered by the nation’s constitution. This act is quite contrary to what obtained during the military era where Military Administrators or Governors approved execution once the death sentence was pronounced by competent courts.

Refusal or unwillingness to sign execution orders have no doubt contributed to the high rise of heinous crimes that most often led to loss of lives because in a situation where the Biblical “an eye for an eye” injunction is not followed to the letter and where justice is not seen to have been served, it emboldens criminals to commit more heinous crimes, “after all nothing go happen”.

Disturbed by this ugly trend and the need to eradicate incidences of violent crimes like kidnapping, cultism, ritual killings and the likes as well as ensure that victims of these crimes get justice, the State government is considering a drastic action by looking at the death penalty option through signing Death Warrants of those sentenced to death by competent Courts.

The Ogun State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Oluwasina Ogungbade (SAN), gave this indication and expressed concern on the increase in criminal activities in recent times in the State.

According to Mr. Ogungbade, government is ready to take the bull by the horn by implementing the Law and by signing the Death Warrants. He observed that despite the proactive measures put in place by security agencies in tackling crimes, there appears to be an upsurge particularly in ritual killings, adding that government has identified the wrong perception that there will be no repercussions when some of these crimes are committed to be the root cause.

The Attorney General emphasized that the State government is looking seriously at this as a means of sending across a message that Ogun State is not a place where you can come and commit such serious crimes and get away with it

The State Law Officer noted that “the Law as at today, for example, a murder case attracts death penalty and some other offences. But if you look at it nationally, for a long time, there had been reluctant of government across the States particularly since the advent of democratic rule to sign Death Warrants but I assure you that the time we are now, we are looking very seriously at following the Law to its letter.

He alluded to the fact that constitutionally, “It is part of the duty of the governor to sign Death Warrants and I am certain that when he took that oath of office, he took it knowing fully well the responsibilities that comes with it and he is a governor that uphold the rule of law so I can assure you that in deserving cases, he will not shirk away from that constitutional duty”

Ogungbade believes that if somebody has gone through the process of fair trial, made use of all his appeals, then “we will begin to look seriously at implementing those judgements hoping that it will serve as a deterrent to those who still intend on carrying out such crimes. But in doing so, I can assure you that we will be systematic about it, we will not be reckless about it”

From time immemorial, society has always found a way of dispensing justice and death penalty has always been a way of ensuring that those who commit serious crimes especially the ones that involve human lives pay dearly for it.

It is often said that “drastic situation requires drastic solution” and since criminals have decided not to heed several warnings of governor Dapo Abiodun, who on many occasions, advised them to turn a new leaf, then it is time for them to begin to face the hangmen’s noose.

On a final note, the instructive postulation of a celebrated thinker, John Locke, is apt on this issue”, This life is dangerous not because of those who perpetrate evils but because of those who watch it and let it happen”. Indeed, the Chief Security Officer of our dear State of Ogun State is one man with zero tolerance for criminality, he has demonstrated that trait and will still exhibit that distinct value.

Elijah Udofia writes from Laderin, Abeokuta.

