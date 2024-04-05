Ogun Amotekun In Limbo: State Assembly, Residents Charge Governor To Re-jig Outfit

Background

Amotekun is a Yoruba name for the fearsome king of the cats’ family, leopard. This why the South West Security Network was given the name; Amotekun, to ward off criminals terrorising the region. The governors of the six South Western states of Ogun, Oyo, Ondo, Ekiti, Osun and Lagos came together in June 2019 to create Amotekun, a regional security outfit that would assist conventional security agencies in fighting crimes in the region. A retired Commissioner of Police, David Akinremi, was appointed as the pioneer Commandant of the corps in Ogun State.

When Amotekun was launched by Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State in Abeokuta on April, 2021, the entire residents of the state heaved a sigh of relief. This was because Amotekun was created at a time when kidnapping, farmers/herders’ clashes, armed robbery, ritual killings, cult clashes and other criminal activities were at their peak in the state. Residents of the state were being terrorised daily by kidnappers, armed robbers, killer herdsmen, ritual killers and cultists.

However, it creation rekindled hope in the people that their days of torment was over. However, the expectation of the people who had thought that Amotekun was the ultimate solution to the myriads of insecurity challenges confronting the state, was dashed, as the corps had failed to effectively combat crime, almost three years after its creation. Unlike its counterparts in Oyo, Osun and Ondo, Ogun Amotekun has remained a lazy cat among its peers.

The beginning

Prior to the inauguration of Amotekun in Ogun State, other South West states of Oyo, Osun, Ondo and Ekiti had launched theirs. Governor Abiodun, despite the timely passage of the law establishing Amotekun by the House of Assembly, had delayed the launch of the security outfit for reasons best known to him. The launch of the security outfit in the state was marked with fanfare, as imminent personalities, including Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, were in attendance. Patrol vans, motorcycles and other security gadgets were given to the operatives of the security outfit to aid their fight against crimes in the state.

The governor while addressing the operatives of the corps during the inauguration, urged them to operate within the ambit of the law establishing it. He also charged the security personnel to make their impact felt by cooperating with other security agencies to protect lives and property of the people of the state, calling on the people to give needed information to the outfit to serve them better. Abiodun further disclosed that the operatives had been carefully selected, trained and equipped with necessary logistics, technical skills and the political will for effective take-off and seamless operation, noting that the state expected nothing, but the best performance from them.

On his part, Prof. Soyinka, who was decorated as the Amotekun Super Marshall in the state, warned the police and other secu- rity agencies against engaging in “silly” rivalry with operatives of the Amotekun corps, but rather tasked them to, “welcome them within your ranks and work with them”. The Nobel Laureate also issued a stern warning to the operatives of the corps, not to abuse their power, saying, “If you (Amotekun) abuse your uniform, before ogun (god of iron) strikes you, we would have dealt with you.” Soyinka further charged the corps to be different from other security agencies and not abuse their uniform by trampling on the rights of the people.

Challenges

But, despite making hundreds of arrest in the last two and half years, the impact of the operatives of Amotekun has not been fully felt by the people and this is linked to the myriad of challenges confronting the security outfit from its inception. One of the major fault lines that have crippled the effective operation of the corps in the state, is shortage of personnel. Besides, the outfit is also grappling with poor funding, lack of equipment and effective and committed leadership.

Another major impediment to the performance of Amotekun is the death of the pioneer Commandant. Nine months after the demise of its former Commandant, Akinremi, the corps has been operating without a substantive Commandant and this has led to a leadership crisis within the corps. Findings by New Telegraph revealed among others that the corps started operation in six local government areas of the state with less than 200 operatives. Further findings also revealed that the security outfit had been underfunded by the state government leading to its poor performance.

It was gathered that some operatives had quit the service due to poor remunerations and welfare package. One of the senior staff of the security network, who spoke under anonymity, disclosed some of the rots in the system, which noted has been made it a ‘toothless bulldog.’ According to him, “We have only 400 personnel covering the entire Ogun State, even though, when we started, the government actually said it will recruit 2,500 personnel, with a promise to recruit more, but that has not been done. “In the course of service, some personnel have died, while some have withdrawn from the service. “When the number keep reducing, there is no magic we can perform with inadequate staff, lack of patrol vans and poor funding by the government.

“We have only 10 patrol vans in operation, even out of these 10, only a few are working well. “The most unfortunate thing is that we do not have direct access to the funds released for the running of the corps in the state, neither do we have access to the newly purchased arms and ammunition they are all locked up.” He lamented that, only a few public spirited individuals, including some traditional rulers, had come to the aid of the corps by providing operational vehicles and motorcycles.

Despite of all these challenges, the senior personnel said the operatives are ready to fight crimes in the state, explaining that, “We are ready to fight crime, we are even capable, but the government should assist us by recruiting more personnel and providing us with more patrol vans and motorcycles. “I always feel ashamed when I hear about the performance of Amotekun operatives in Oyo, particularly Osun State. We are no way their match because they are strongly backed by their governments. The same thing can happen here if we also get full government support.’’

Govt accused

A civil servant in the State, Mr. Niyi Olatunde, who expressed great disappointment over what has become of the corps, accused the state government of deliberately crippling the corps. According to him, “The government has not been funding the security outfit as much as it is expected. Some of the personnel of the corps earn as low as N6, 000 per month.

“Operatives of the security outfit are not well motivated to discharge their duties as expected. At the start of operation, they were promised good pay and adequate welfare package, but the government has not fulfilled its promises. “It is so unfortunate that this government is not serious about fighting insecurity despite all the challenges the state is facing. “Ogun State should take a cue from it counterparts in Oyo, Osun, Ondo and Ekiti and reposition Amotekun for optimal performance.”

Lawmakers laments law- makers ineffectiveness

The situation with Amotekun has come to a head with even the State House of Assembly also expressing concern over what it described as the ineffectiveness of Amotekun. In a recent development, the Assembly lamented that Amotekun has failed to live up to the people’s expectations since its creation in 2021. To this end, the Assembly passed a resolution calling on the state government to reposition the corps for effectiveness in securing lives and property of residents of the state.

The resolution was passed at a plenary presided over by the Speaker, Oludaisi Elemide at the Assembly complex in Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta. The passage of the resolution followed a complaint raised by the Deputy Chief Whip, Babatunde Tella that Amotekun had been rendered ineffective in the state. Tella, who represents Abeokuta North State constituency, lamented the failure of Abiodun to appoint a new commandant for the corps since the demise of the former commandant, Akinremi, nine months ago.

He also berated the governor for not adequately funding Amotekun, stressing that the corps was in dire need of more personnel, “who should be localised in the communities, ammunition and vehicles to enable them meet up with the responsibilities of providing adequate security in the state.”

Call for appointment of new commandant

In its resolution, the Assembly called on the governor to appoint a new State Commandant, not below the rank of a Major or its equivalent in other security agencies, to oversee the activities of the corps. The lawmakers also urged the governor to recruit more capable and competent personnel to strengthen the corps’ operations. This, the Assembly noted would help tackle the incessant security breaches, especially kidnappings and armed robberies being experienced in some parts of the state. The resolution also sought for the need to equip the corps with modern ammunition, up-to-date communication gadgets and other security apparatus as well as the procurement of additional vehicles to aid it operations and other activities.