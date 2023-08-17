Ogun: Amotekun Arrests 34-Year-Old Man For Killing Wife

The operatives of the Amotekun Corps in Ogun State have arrested a 34-year-old man, Adebiyi Samuel, for allegedly killing his wife, Ogungbe Serah.

Samuel after allegedly killing his 27-year-old wife at Lekki Phase II in Lagos fled to Ogun State to evade arrest.

The Deputy Commander of the Amotekun Corps, Aina Oluwakayode in a statement in Abeokuta on Thursday said the suspect was arrested on Monday in Ijebu-Igbo in Ijebu North Local Government Area of the state.

Oluwakayode said the suspect confirmed to have committed the crime, adding that he would soon be handed over to the Police for further interrogation and prosecution.

“Amotekun Corps arrested a man named Adebiyi Samuel ‘m’ 34yrs at Ijebu Igbo on Monday 14th August 2023 at about 1600hrs who murdered his wife Ogungbe Serah ‘f’ 27yrs in Lekki face 2 Lagos on 10th of August 2023 and ran to Ogun State Ijebu Igbo precisely to hide.

“He was accosted during our routine patrol.

“He had confessed to the crime. He will be handed over to the police HQ for further interrogation and prosecution,” he said.