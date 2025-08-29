Ogun Allocates Land For Ijebu-Ode Inland Dry Port

The Ogun State Government has officially allocated 130 hectares of land along the Epe/Mojoda Expressway in Ijebu-Ode to the Federal Government for the establishment of the Ijebu-Ode Inland Dry Port, a strategic infrastructure project aimed at boosting trade, easing Lagos port congestion, and enhancing Nigeria’s maritime and logistics network.

The approval follows a formal request by the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, in a letter to Governor Dapo Abiodun dated June 26, 2025.

The land allocation, granted on an ex gratia basis, underscores Ogun State’s commitment to supporting national development and creating a business-friendly environment for investors.

Governor Abiodun described the project as a transformative milestone that would drive Ogun’s industrialisation agenda.

“The Ijebu-Ode Inland Dry Port and the Gateway International Airport are critical enablers of industrialisation and regional competitiveness. Together, they will transform Ogun State into a logistics and economic powerhouse, creating prosperity for our people and opportunities for Nigeria at large,” he said.

When completed, the Ijebu-Ode Inland Dry Port is expected to: decongest the Lagos Port System and eliminate chronic shipping delays, serve as a cargo consolidation and distribution hub for the South-West region, strengthen Ogun State’s Industrial Hub initiative and attract global investment, integrate with the Lekki Deep Sea Port via a rail network, connecting to the Kajola and Moniya Dry Ports and Gateway International Agro-Cargo Airport, increase Nigeria’s GDP, create jobs, and unlock economic opportunities across the South-West, improve trade competitiveness while adding aesthetic and infrastructural value to Ijebu-Ode and surrounding communities.

The project is strategically located within Ogun’s Eastern Economic Development Cluster, designed to enhance logistics efficiency and lower production costs for manufacturers.

Earlier in 2025, President Bola Tinubu had approved the establishment of Inland Dry Ports (IDPs) in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State, and Moniya, Oyo State as part of efforts to decongest Lagos ports and modernize Nigeria’s maritime infrastructure.

During his 2025 budget defence before the National Assembly Committees on Marine Transport, Ports and Harbour, and Inland Waterways, Minister Oyetola emphasised the importance of the dry port network, revealing that design consultancies are underway and that the ports are targeted for fast-track delivery.

“The Inland Dry Ports, when completed, will generate employment opportunities for youths in Ogun, Oyo, and neighbouring states, and will help to address key challenges in the maritime sector, including infrastructure decay and inefficient cargo handling systems,” Oyetola stated.

The announcement comes weeks after the Gateway International Airport in Ogun State received official certification from the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), positioning the state as a growing hub for global trade, logistics, and tourism.