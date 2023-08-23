Ogun Alerts Residents On Fake Website Promising FG Palliative Funds

Ogun State government has alerted residents of the state on a fake website set up by fraudsters (https://Inkbitz.com) asking them to log in with their details to receive palliative funds from the Federal Government.

The Chief Economic Adviser to the Governor, Oladapo Okubadejo raised the alarm in a statement on Wednesday in Abeokuta, the state capital.

Okunbadejo dissociated the state from the website, saying the website was “aimed at fleecing gullible and innocent residents of the State and did not emanate from the State Government.”

He warned residents of the state and Nigerians in general to refrain from putting their personal details on the website, as the criminals behind it might harvest such details to perpetrate criminal transactions.

The statement reads, “We wish to inform citizens of Ogun State that the website promoting the headline, FG 5bn Naira Ogun State Subsidy Palliative Online Registration (https://fg-5bns-naira-ogun-state.lin) is completely fake.

“The Ogun State Government has not set up any website for the purpose of distributing palliatives.

“Of course, as a responsible government, the Prince Dapo Abiodun administration has a multi-pronged palliative strategy, including the use of a social-register generated during COVID-19 to distribute palliatives to vulnerable citizens, the payment of N10,000 to civil servants in the state, the provision of CNG-enabled buses to reduce the cost of transportation across the state, as well as the provision of electric motorcycles, among others.

“However, beneficiaries of the Ogun State Government’s palliatives are not required to visit any websites.”

“The fake website has been reported to the authorities of the Nigeria Police Force and we will do everything possible under the law to ensure that the masterminds of the fraud are brought to book.”

The Economic Adviser further noted that the state government is already working out modalities for the distribution of the palliatives received from the Federal Government.

He added that a committee, comprising stakeholders across the state has been constituted to come up with the distribution methods so that the items reach the intended populace.