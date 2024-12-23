Ogun Airport: Redefining Aerotropolis Possibility

Share

The Gateway International Airport is 95 per cent completed and should be commissioned in early 2025, barring any regulatory impediments. It is set to redefine Nigeria’s aviation and economic landscape vision of becoming the country’s first aerotropolis, writes WOLE SHADARE

In Nigeria, airports are springing up at an alarming rate. Cities of less than 100 kilometres are now being connected by air through aerodromes that state governments are constructing; one as a tool for attracting economic prosperity to their states amid insinuations in some quarters that many chief executive officers in states see it as a veritable means of siphoning states’ resources.

Though the establishment of airports as critical air transport infrastructure falls within the purview of the Federal Government, making such venture viable, intrinsically, rests on the shoulders of managers in the domains they are cited.

This, every so often, continues to be tasking. In the next five years, virtually all the states in Nigeria will have at least an aerodrome. Never mind that many of them might not be completed while others could become abandoned projects.

Economic engines

Nigerian airports are powerful economic engines and reaffirm the valuable role airports play in job creation and economic growth in local communities.

There are divergent views on why states ‘waste’ resources on airport projects, describing it as a conduit for embezzling states’ resources. They can’t be faulted for holding such a view.

Many have seen how such a project at inception turned beautiful only to see it abandoned halfway or after completion. Several others hold different views about the building of airports.

They agree that airports are essential for local economies, offering more than just runways and terminals. They significantly impact productivity, growth, and economic development.

Their presence benefits passengers directly and fuels development and prosperity in various sectors, amplifying the overall economy.

According to them, airports don’t just help people travel; they also boost local economies by creating jobs and increasing incomes. Airports are major job providers with a diverse workforce ensuring smooth operations.

Research shows that for every million passengers, airports can create 2,000 to 4,000 jobs in various roles, from pilots and air traffic controllers to ground crews, security personnel, office staff, maintenance teams, and retail workers.

Moreover, the economic impact of airports goes beyond their immediate boundaries. Local businesses like hotels, restaurants, vehicle rental agencies, and taxi services benefit significantly from an airport’s presence, resulting in more job opportunities and higher wages.

Also, the growth of nearby infrastructure like hotels and commercial centres boosts the construction and real estate sectors, leading to more jobs for construction workers, architects, engineers, project managers, and related professionals.

The job prospects stemming from airports usually offer attractive pay packages and benefits, enhancing living standards within the community. Consequently, this stimulates domestic spending, thereby strengthening the overall regional economy.

Currently, many airports are on the verge of completion while many others have been completed but are not ready for use.

Aerotropolis concept

The Gateway International Airport located along Iperu-Ilishan road in the Ikenne Local Government area of the state was conceptualised as an aerotropolis, based on its strategic location, being contiguous to the nation’s commercial capital of Lagos.

It was conceived in 2019 by the Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun to leverage Ogun State’s central position as Nigeria’s gateway to the world.

It is set to redefine Nigeria’s aviation and economic landscape with its bold vision of becoming its first aerotropolis. More than an airport, it is a dynamic hub that blends aviation, commerce, and industrial development to drive economic growth and global trade.

The aerotropolis concept—an integrated development that merges an airport with industrial parks, residential areas, and business districts—is the driving force behind the Gateway Agro-Cargo Airport.

Beyond immediate aviation needs, the Gateway Airport has been designed with a long-term vision for development. Plans include residential estates, hotels, industrial parks, and commercial centres surrounding the airport.

This integrated approach ensures the aerotropolis becomes a selfsustaining economic ecosystem. A tour of the airport last week by our correspondent indicates the airport had already set new benchmarks in aviation infrastructure.

It is the first Nigerian airport to secure an operating permit under the Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations (NCARs 2023).

Unlike the Aerodrome Permit used previously, the operating permit involves stricter regulatory processes to ensure higher safety and operational standards.

Experts’ views

Highlighting the airport’s cutting-edge technology, Manager/ Consultant for the Gateway International Airport, Capt. Dapo Olumide disclosed that the Gateway Airport is equipped with Doppler Very High-Frequency Omnidirectional Range (VOR) and Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) systems.

These technologies, according to him, enhance safety, navigation, and operational efficiency, putting it at par with international standards, just as the airport also stands out as the first solar-powered facility in Nigeria.

The 4-kilometre runway, described as the best in Nigeria, can accommodate the largest commercial aircraft in the world. The control tower is fully operational, alongside fire stations and administrative facilities, while the main terminal building is set for completion in January 2025.

According to Olumide, “this airport isn’t just about flights; it is the foundation for an entire city centred on trade, industry, and connectivity.

We have planned beyond immediate needs to position Ogun State as a major player in the aviation and industrial sectors. With facilities to handle large aircraft like the Boeing 777 and Airbus A380, we are building for the future.”

He reiterated that the airport’s design supports agricultural exports, particularly non-perishable produce, making it a strategic hub for farmers, businesses, and investors.

“We are planning for the future. Airports around the world are dynamic, and the Gateway Airport will be no different. The facilities here can support specialized operations like Hajj pilgrimages, large cargo movements, and industrial logistics, ensuring it becomes a hub for both trade and travel,” he added.

While acknowledging challenges such as network connectivity due to the airport’s remote location, the state government has implemented temporary solutions, including a mobile control tower and accommodations for critical staff.

A 12-kilometre perimeter fence ensures security and compliance with regulatory requirements.

The Ogun State Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Ade Akinsanya stated that the project is 95 per cent complete and ready for full operation once regulatory approvals for scheduled flights are secured.

He noted that the airport represented a bold investment in Ogun State’s future, explaining that it is not merely an airport but a symbol of innovation, modernity, and progress—a hub where aviation drives industry, commerce, and urban growth.

A former Managing Director of FAAN, Mr. George Uriesi recentlysaid he had learned not to disparage the construction of airports by State Governors in Nigeria, adding that if they have the honest desire to make them work, they are a great economic gateway.

According to Uriesi, who is the Chief Operating Officer of fastrising Ibom Air, “if not right away, then gradually, as long as they know what to do with them, they will eventually come in handy. Uyo is a perfect example.

The ‘oyinbo’ textbook prescription says that it would ‘cannibalise’ Calabar’s traffic and create two less viable airports, 10 minutes flying time apart.

But alas, yes it did affect Calabar’s traffic initially, but Calabar recovered and resumed its growth side by side with Uyo, in the immediate aftermath of the Duke years (due to Governor Duke’s investments and positioning of Calabar then as the local go-to tourist destination).”

Last line Equipped with advanced cargohandling technology, the airport opens up new possibilities for Ogun State to connect its agro-industrial economy to global markets.

The Gateway Airport stands as a beacon of innovation and opportunity for Ogun State and beyond.

