Ogun AG Stresses On Proper Justice, Protection Of Human Rights

The Ogun State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Oluwasina Ogungbade (SAN), has emphasised the need for proper justice and protection of human rights in the investigation and prosecution of all cases in the state.

The Attorney General also insisted that his only interest in the ongoing investigation by policemen of Zone 2 Police Command into the killings of one person in Osuke area of Ado- Odo/ Ota Local Government is justice was justice.

He also decried activities of land grabbers in the state, who according to him, have the habit of going to any length, including misinforming security agencies to implicate their competitors.

The Attorney General therefore denied any personal interest in the case involving one Elijah Adeogun and four other persons, who are currently detained in Abuja for investigation.

Ogungbade (SAN), said that he developed interest in the case, based on the fact that Adeogun was some years ago arrested and detained for three months over trumped up allegations and charges.

He insisted that he personally facilitated Adeogun’s s arrest by operatives of the Department of State Service (DSS) and his proper investigations.

He noted that he had to discontinue the case because investigations revealed that the allegation was put up over land battle.

Ogungbade told journalists that, “I don’t have any personal interest in the fellow you mentioned. You see, as a prosecutor, you can only go ahead with the prosecution when you are fully convinced that the accused persons committed the alleged offences.

