Ogun AG Harps On Proper Justice, Protection Of Human Rights

Ogun State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Oluwasina Ogungbade (SAN), has emphasized the need for proper justice and the protection of human rights in the investigation and prosecution of cases in the State.

He said that his only interest in the ongoing investigation by the Zone 2 Police Command into the killing of one person in the Osuke area of Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government is justice.

He also decried the activities of land grabbers in the State, accusing them of going to any length, including misinforming security agencies to implicate their competitors.

Ogungbade denied having any personal interest in the case involving Elijah Adeogun and four others, who are currently detained in Abuja for investigation.

He explained that he took an interest in the case because Adeogun was previously arrested and detained for three months over trumped-up allegations.

He clarified that he personally facilitated Adeogun’s arrest by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) to ensure proper investigations.

However, he later discontinued the case after investigations revealed that the allegations were linked to a land dispute.

Speaking to Journalists, Ogungbade said, “I don’t have any personal interest in the fellow you mentioned.

“As a prosecutor, you can only proceed with prosecution when you are fully convinced that the accused person has committed the alleged offense.

“But if you have doubts or are unsure, you don’t file charges against such a person.”

He further explained that when the initial reports came to him, he worked with the DSS, which arrested Adeogun, leading to his three-month detention before he was charged in court.

“When I heard about another murder, I became interested in the matter again. This was someone who was previously arrested, detained for three months, and charged to court.

“I didn’t want him to be detained again over trumped-up allegations.

“I got a briefing from the police, and the allegation against him was that he led a second attack.

“However, investigations at the Divisional level, Area Command, and the State Command at Eleweran revealed that he was in court during the alleged attack.

“They applied for the court proceedings and obtained proof of his whereabouts. It was also discovered that the man who claimed his son was killed was never actually related to the deceased.

“Additionally, a person who alleged he was shot was found to have no injuries, and no one was harmed at the scene.

“At that point, the police warned those who made the report that they might be charged for giving false information, and they left. That was when Zone 2 took over the investigation.”

The Attorney General acknowledged that Ogun State faces recurring land disputes due to its large land size.

“He lamented that cases investigated by the state police are often transferred elsewhere before completion.

“The Governor was aware of the problem and had previously complained to former IGP Usman Alkali, who directed that no case should be transferred out of the state again.

“However, when the new IGP, Kayode Egbetokun, took office, some people saw it as an opportunity to return to their old ways, taking cases out of the state halfway through investigations.”

Ogungbade noted that while Nigeria has made progress in protecting human rights on paper, challenges remain in practice.

He mentioned an innovation in the Criminal Justice Act that allows an Attorney General to call for a case file and advise the police to prevent indefinite detention of suspects under investigation.

“In all States of the federation, including Ogun, the Attorney General has the power to request case files from the police to prevent endless detentions. Adeogun was charged with murder after the Department of Public Prosecution (DPP) advised on the matter in Ogun State.

“With the power of the AG to call for case files, the police have no discretion. I wrote a letter to the AIG, and he cannot deny receiving it.”

He reaffirmed that his only interest is justice for the people, adding that one of Adeogun’s team leaders had acquired five acres of land.

“Adeogun may have a history, but I am not saying he is a saint. The law allows for a plea bargain. As long as I am here, I will continue to do what I know how to do best.

“I am not a baby lawyer. At the AGs’ meetings, we discuss issues of incomplete investigations. Elijah was taken to Abuja based on his own petition. That is what the police will not tell you.”

