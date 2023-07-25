Ogun advocates joint investments in education, schools’ development

Towards an enabling education system and a conducive academic environment in schools, the Ogun State government has sought the support of well-meaning individuals in the society to invest more in developmental projects in schools across the state. The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, Mrs. Abosede Ogunleye, who made the appeal during the commissioning of a block of four toilet facilities donated for members of staff and learners of Ogunmakin High School in Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of the state by the retired and immediate past Principal of the school, Mrs. Toyin Oduntan, said such collective investments had become imperative to further enhance teaching and learning in schools.

The Permanent Secretary, who noted that the enormous responsibilities of funding education could not be shouldered alone by the government, stressed the need for private individuals, corporate bodies, organisations to support the current administration in the state government in funding and donating different projects to schools. Ogunleye, however, lauded the donor (Mrs. Oduntan) for the “soullifting and remarkable project,” which according to her has gone a long way in demonstrating her commitment toward humanitarian initiatives to improve the quality of infrastructure in the school.

She, therefore, enjoined the school to make good use of the toilet facilities, saying: “I am using this avenue to call on other philanthropists to emulate this kind of gesture in order to collectively develop our schools, in line with the Building Our Future Together Agenda of the Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun’s administration.” Earlier, the Principal of Ogunmakin High School (Junior), Mr. Adesoji Adegbesan, lauded the donor for her proactive intervention and execution of the project and lofty idea despite the harsh economic realities in the country.

/He commended the Governor Abiodun-led administration for providing and ensuring a conducive teaching and learning environment in schools across the state. Speaking on the project, Mrs. Oduntan said her passion to promote hygiene and the well-being of the staff and students prompted the execution and donation of the project, which also serves as a retirement gift to the school.