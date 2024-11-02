Ogun: Abiodun Orders Recruitment Of  New Amotekun Personnel

Share

Ogun State Government under the leadership of Governor Dapo Abiodun has announced the recruitment of 700 additional personnel to enhance the Ogun State Security Network Agency, known as Amotekun Corps.

This move, according to the statement issued on Saturday aims to reinforce security measures across the state, improving the safety of all residents.

The Corps Commander, Brigadier General Alade Adedigba (retd.) who disclosed this affirmed that this recruitment initiative demonstrates the state government’s commitment to bolstering the capacity of Amotekun in protecting communities.

Interested candidates are encouraged to apply at no cost via this link from October 29 to November 18, 2024.

Following the application process, a comprehensive screening exercise will be conducted from November 25 to December 11, 2024 ensuring all applicants meet the necessary requirements.

“This recruitment drive represents a significant step forward in our ongoing efforts to strengthen Amotekun Corps, enabling us to better serve and protect Ogun State citizens,” Adedigba said.

He urged eligible individuals to participate in this important initiative.

The recruitment marks a key strategy in Governor Abiodun’s plan to improve Ogun State’s security infrastructure.

This will provide the Amotekun Corps with the resources and manpower needed to respond effectively to the state’s security challenges.

