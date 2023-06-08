Ogun 9th Assembly Passes 55 Bills, 58 Resolutions

The Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Hon. Olakunle Oluomo, on Thursday, revealed that the outgoing ninth Legislature under his watch passed 55 bills and 58 resolutions.

Oluomo disclosed this at the valedictory session at the Assembly Complex, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, the state capital.

Among the bills passed was the controversial “Obas, Chiefs, Council of Obas and Traditional Council Law” which regulates the installation and burial rites of traditional rulers in the state.

The bill revoked the power of traditionalists to bury and install traditional rulers in the state.

Oluomo attributed the achievements recorded by the ninth Assembly to the cooperation and understanding between the lawmakers irrespective of their party affiliations.

Oluomo who lauded the cordiality among the outgoing lawmakers which had resulted in developmental strides in the State, enjoined the members-elect in the 10th Assembly to prioritize the welfare of the people in all their legislative duties upon their inauguration.

He stated that the attendance of the members-elect at the valedictory sitting would avail them the opportunity to learn and further contribute their quota to the development of the State.

Earlier, the lawmakers in their various remarks outlined their achievements including the sponsorship and passage of people-oriented bills and the facilitation of projects.

They commended Governor Dapo Abiodun, the Speaker, other political leaders in the state, colleague-lawmakers, constituents, management and staff of the Assembly for their individual and collective contributions to the success recorded by the ninth legislature.

The outgoing lawmakers tasked their successors to uphold the principles of credible and quality representation and promote mutual interdependence between the executive and Legislature, with a view to entrenching good governance in the State.