Ogun: 69 Boxers Begin Trial For National Sports Festival

Ogun State Boxing Association has flagged off a free trial for professional boxers ahead of the National Sports Festival billed for November this year.

The trial which began on Saturday, is part of the selection process for boxers that will represent the state at the Sports Festival.

According to the training coordinator, Mrs. Yinka Adeoti, the 69 boxers compromise 53 male and 16 female boxers.

Adeoti explained that, in the female category, six boxers competed in the 48kg, two in the 50kg, two in the 54kg, and another two bouts in the 57kg, while the last four boxers competed in the 60kg.

In the male category, six boxers competed in the 48kg, eight duels in the 51kg, while two boxers bout in the 54kg.

In 57kg, four boxers competed in the two bouts, with an additional six boxers exchanging punches in the 60kg, while 10 boxers competed in the 63.5kg

Four boxers competed in the 67kg, two boxed up in the 75kg, while another two boxers competed in 86kg.

She pointed out that 35 of the 69 boxers registered for the trials have successfully qualified for the next round of trials billed to be held soon.

She added that the state would compete in the 25 category bouts highlighted for the festival with 12 female and 13 male boxers respectively.

She noted that the trial exercise was to ensure that the best boxers were selected for the Nigeria Olympics.

She enjoined all boxers to cooperate with the association and comply with the rules of the game, assuring the state government of medal haul in boxing during the 22nd National Sports Festival to be hosted by Ogun state.